CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Marshal’s Office is leading the search for an escaped Crawford County inmate, according to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante.

Police say Jeromy Call escaped the Crawford County jail on November 30 through an air duct vent.

He was serving time on theft and weapons charges. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

If you see him, don’t approach him. Instead, call 479-474-2581.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for more information.