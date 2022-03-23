FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Glenco woman and Norfork man were arrested by U.S. Marshals after the woman failed to appear on drug charges, became a state fugitive and was found hiding in the man’s camper trailer.

On March 15, the Benton County Prosecutors Office contacted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force of Fayetteville seeking assistance in locating state fugitive Jessica Wuest, 38.

An arrest warrant was issued in January for Wuest after she failed to appear on charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Authorities initially believed she may have crossed state lines and fled to California to avoid trial. However, on March 21, the Marshals’ investigation led them to the home of Randall Beard, 40, outside of Norfork.

Wuest was found hiding under a bed in a small camper trailer at the property. During the arrest, officers uncovered approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 111 grams of marijuana, and multiple articles of drug paraphernalia used in the trafficking of narcotics. A quantity of approximately 38 prescription pills of various types was also found.

Both were arrested and face charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance Purpose of Delivery, Possession of Methamphetamine with Purpose of Delivery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Habitual Criminal Act and Violation of Parole.

Wuest also has holds on Felony Bench Warrants for Fail to Appear from Benton County and Fulton County on drug charges.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office were brought in to assist with her apprehension.