U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith holding 9/11 memorial events

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the 20th anniversary of September 11 approaches, a River Valley museum is remembering that day with several events.

The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith is launching its Remembering 9/11: 20 Years of Impact exhibit and seminar series.

The four-month long event will feature rare documents, pictures and seminars from people and responders at Ground Zero.

The museum is encouraging everyone to come to the museum to reflect on the events of that day.

“I just encourage people to come down and see the exhibit,” Director of Education Leslie Higgins said. “I think they’ll be very impressed with what they see, and also just having that opportunity to have a time of remembrance, and think about their experiences and the impact on them over the last 20 years.”

The museum will have special activities on the day of September 11 including activities for kids, reading of the names of the victims in the attacks, and an observation of six moments of silence.

The gallery exhibit is open until the September 25 with a special presentation on September 24.

The full schedule can be found here.