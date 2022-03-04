FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA./KFTA) — The U.S. Marshals Museum announced Friday the resignation of the organization’s president and CEO, Patrick Weeks, effective immediately.

The museum also announced that it has retained Lindauer, one of the nation’s leading retained executive search firms focused on nonprofits, to conduct a national search for a new president and CEO. “The Lindauer firm successfully recruited the USMM Foundation President and Chief Development Officer Anthony Meyer earlier this year. They already have a complete understanding of the project and are well-positioned to

effectively recruit a replacement for Weeks,” said Doug Babb, USMM Board Chairperson.

According to a press release, the process is expected to take approximately four months as the position is a “highly attractive” one for a candidate who has had success running a large national or regional museum. “A new CEO with a proven track record of achievement in museum operations will add tremendous value to this project,” Babb said.

He added the museum experience fabrication process is on schedule and it continues to receive “significant” donations from new donors.

The release says Babb will continue to be responsible for day-to-day operations and coordinate progress in the project with staff and the USMM and USMM Foundation Boards until a replacement is hired.

“We are most grateful to Patrick for his valuable contributions to the museum project. He oversaw the construction of the museum building and worked with Thinkwell Group to design all of the museum experiences which will soon be under construction,” he said.