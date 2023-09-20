FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith is getting $250,000 from Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office.

The museum spans more than 18,000 square feet. The money is being used to offset gallery completion expenses.

“Whether it’s through a literary icon like Rooster Cogburn or a real-life hero like Bass Reeves, Fort Smith will always be connected with the U.S. Marshals,” said Griffin. “I am delighted to approve this grant for the U.S. Marshals Museum, and I urge all Arkansans to visit this important collection of our state’s and nation’s history.”

The museum opened on July 1. It features five galleries telling visitors about the role of U.S. Marshals and honoring those who died in the line of duty.