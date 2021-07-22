U.S. Marshals Museum receives $5 million anonymous donation

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Marshals Museum in Fort Smith has received an anonymous $5 million matching gift.

The gift brings the museum one step closer to its capital campaign goal of $12.5 million.

“This pledge is the impetus we need to reach our capital campaign goal,” said Doug Babb, board chair of the United States Marshals Museum. “With this generous gift, we will soon move forward with plans to create an educational and immersive experience for our guests.”

The museum plans to allocate $8 million of total funds raised to build out its galleries and “provide visitors with a transformative storytelling experience,” according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Museum on Thursday.

Located on the banks of the Arkansas River, the star-shaped facility’s design represents the badge worn by United States Marshals. When it is complete, guests will have the chance to tour the building’s five galleries to learn more about the history and role of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Visitors will also have a chance to honor the more than 350 U.S. Marshals killed in the line of duty in the Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor.

“The finish line is in sight,” said Laurice Hachem, board chair of the United States Marshals Museum Foundation, “These funds will allow us to fully share the deep and rich story of the U.S. Marshals Service.”