FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new law enforcement sculpture is set up at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith.

The Five Civilized Tribes of Oklahoma Lighthorse monument was designed by Oklahoma sculptor Daniel Horsechief.

It pays tribute to the tribal law enforcement agencies that worked closely with U.S. Marshals during the frontier period.

A dedication even is being planned for later this year.