U.S. Marshals Museum’s Funding Possibilities Discussed

Fort Smith officials are brainstorming ways to make the U.S. Marshals Museum a reality.

Voters decided against a new sales tax that would have funded the completion of the project last month.

Believe in Fort Smith and the River Valley Economic Development Council hosted a town hall Thursday night to discuss ways to raise private funding to complete it.

Attendees pitched asking sheriff’s offices around the country for donations, making donations tax free and selling “I Heart Fort Smith Shirts.”

“To ultimately finish the museum, we need $15 million dollars,” said Alice Alt with the United States Marshals Museum Foundation. “But again we love this community, we heard what they said, we’re ready to embrace them at what ever level they want to give at.”

The United States Marshals Museum Foundation has launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising $2 million.

The remaining funding needed to open the museum will go towards finishing the inside of it.

Construction on the outside is expected to be complete in late fall. The goal is to have the museum open by 2020.