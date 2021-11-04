U.S. Marshals offering reward for information on Oklahoma man suspected of distributing meth

Charley E. Rouell, aka Charley E. Rovell Jr., 51, of Spiro, Oklahoma, has connections to eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, and may be traveling to and from Mexico, possibly with his wife, Michelle Nicole Rouell, who is wanted in the Southern District of California for failure to appear on the original charge of importation of methamphetamine and heroin. Michelle, who also goes by Nicky, has a history of Charley E. Rouell and Michelle Nicole Rouelldrugs and firearm possession out of Arkansas. She is known to frequent the Spiro and Fort Smith areas. | Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Western District of Arkansas on charges of distributing methamphetamine and state charges in Oklahoma of assault with a deadly weapon, distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals, Charley E. Rouell, aka Charley E. Rovell Jr., 51, of Spiro, Okla., has connections to eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, and may be traveling to and from Mexico.

The release says he could be traveling with his wife, Michelle Nicole Rouell, who is wanted in the Southern District of California for failure to appear on the original charge of importation of methamphetamine and heroin.

Michelle also goes by Nicky and has a history of drugs and firearm possession out of Arkansas. Michelle is known to frequent the Spiro and Fort Smith areas.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is dedicated to finding and arresting Charley Rouell because he has demonstrated a clear threat to public safety,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Arkansas Gregory S. Tabor. “I urge anyone with any information about his current location to come forward and help us bring him in safely.”

Charley is a white man with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs around 280 lbs. He has a tattoo of the word “Logan” on his chest, “Spin Master Wizard” on his left upper arm and two smoking guns on his right upper arm. It is possible that Charley has recently dyed his hair blonde.

Charley should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Charley’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 our sue the USMS Tips App.

The U.S. Marshals say information will be taken in confidence, and anonymity is guaranteed.

People who offer tips will not have to give their names or testify in court, according to the U.S. Marshals.