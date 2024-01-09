LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The United States Marshals are searching for a missing Arkansas man who is wanted after violating conditions of his pre-trial release.

According to a release, Ray Thomas is wanted on federal pre-trial release violations and has a history of weapons violations.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals said that Thomas is to be considered armed and dangerous and has violent tendencies.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 501-324-6256.