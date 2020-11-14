U.S. Representative Awards Northwest Arkansas student winner of Annual Congressional App Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Representative Steve Womack announced one of the winners of the annual Congressional App Challenge.

Womack awarded Haas Hall Academy 7th grader Veera Friday, as part of a nationwide coding contest.

Veera developed an app that tracks soil moisture for crops and house plants and allows users to tap a button to water plants as needed.

Representative Womack says Veera is well on his way to tackling a major local industry issue.

“That is an incredible problem facing production agriculture today and to think that we have a seventh grader in Northwest Arkansas here at Haas Hall that has developed an app that goes a long way towards solving for that issue, I think is pretty remarkable,” Womack said.

Veera’s grandfather inspired him to create the app.

In today’s ceremony — he was presented with a winner’s certificate and a medallion.