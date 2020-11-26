U.S. Senator encourages Arkansans to shop local

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator John Boozman of Arkansas encouraged Arkansans Wednesday to support local businesses Black Friday weekend.

Boozman says he recognizes the struggles that local business continue to face.

“Many small businesses continue to experience hardships as a result of COVID-19. Their success depends upon customers willing to support them,” he said, We can help make their holidays brighter by boosting sales for our local, independently-owned businesses.”

Holiday sales traditionally kick off the Friday after thanksgiving with Black Friday but mom and pop shops in the area are looking forward to Small Business Saturday.

The national effort encourages shopping at local stores and support all the services that are offered right at home.

The shop small movement began in 2010.

Last year shoppers spent a record high of $19.6 billion.

