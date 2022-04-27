SPRINGDALE. Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Charlotte Fawcett was sleeping in her trailer when the EF3 tornado tore through Springdale on March 30th.

“My camper started going from side to side up and down, well then we had a tree come down through the roof and on my shoulder,” says Fawcett.

Thankful Fawcett wasn’t significantly injured; however, now her only hope of replacing her trailer is a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“The survivors will come in. They will go through the application process. That will go off to the processing and disbursement center in Fort Worth, Texas, and then a lost verifier will be assigned to that case. They will then estimate how much that property will cost to be replaced or repaired,” says Rick Tillery with the SBA.

Tillery says when he comes to how much damage is covered, that is case to case.

“Because everybody has a different insurance policy and every insurance policy is written in a different way, so we can’t estimate now what it will be down the road,” says Tillery.

Home repairs or replacement loans could go up to $200,000, and $2 million for business loans.

However, Fawcett and her friend Kristy Miller say coming out of their application meeting; they expect only a fraction will be covered.

“It might not give them the ability to purchase outright, but it helps, and that’s what matters,” says Miller.

The SBA says it expects to be at the Springdale Recreation Center for at least two weeks accepting in-person applications. But this is all depending on the amount of traffic they see.

Loan specialists will be there from 9:00 to 5:00 Monday through Friday and from 9:00 to 5:30 on Saturday.