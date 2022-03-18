FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, Cordia Harrington, a University of Arkansas alumna and CEO of Crown Bakeries, is making a $6 million commitment to support the new Student Success Center.

This commitment, in addition to future gifts from Harrington, will grow the Student Success Center’s initiatives, offering a comprehensive approach to student-focused programming and resources. The center will be renamed The CORD (Create Opportunities Reach Dreams) Cordia Harrington Center for Excellence in honor of Harrington.

“It is a thrill and privilege to have my name on the Student Success Center,” said Harrington. “As a first in my family to attend and graduate college, and as a study abroad recipient (Japan), my University of Arkansas experience was life-changing! This endowment is to pay it forward for the amazing blessings I received at the U of A. I am very grateful.”

We are grateful to Cordia Harrington for her support of student success. Thanks to her generosity, the university will be able to do even more to help our students make the most of every opportunity, both here on campus and after graduation. Cordia is a leader in business and an inspiration. She’s someone who fundamentally understands that reaching the highest goals requires a plan and preparation, followed by diligent, hard work. This same ethic drives student success efforts at the University of Arkansas, and we are excited to partner with Cordia in this way. Charles Robinson, Interim Chancellor

Harrington, a 1976 graduate of the College of Agriculture—now the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences—was the first in her family to earn a bachelor’s degree. She went on to become recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the most successful self-made women in America, NBJ CEO of the Year, and is the first female international president of the Chief Executives Organization (CEO) as well as the Chair of the American Baker’s Association, Washington, DC.

Dedication of The CORD will be held on Friday, April 8 at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. Learn more about student programs and resources available at the Student Success Center website.