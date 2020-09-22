UA Board of Trustees sue insurance company over pandemic losses

News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees has filed a lawsuit against Travellers alleging its “All Risk” commercial property insurance should cover losses associated with the inability to use facilities because of the pandemic.

The University of Arkansas issued a statement saying in part,

The University feels an important obligation to taxpayers, many employees, and students to make every effort possible to recover these scarce resources. Ultimately, this lawsuit stems from the University’s responsibility to protest our campuses, which is what led us to purchase this insurance policy in the first place.

University of Arkansas statement

