FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boyer Fellowship is increasing its award to $20,500 annually, the largest honors fellowship annual award on the University of Arkansas campus.

A press release from the university notes that the fellowship is awarded to an incoming freshman honors student attending the Sam M. Walton College of Business.

“Walton College is so appreciative of the support from Tommy and Sylvia Boyer,” said Matthew A. Waller, dean of the Walton College. “Through their long-time generosity, a business honors student can focus on their education and continue on a high achieving path. It is truly life-changing for students.”

Mary Pham, the current Boyer Fellowship recipient, is a rising senior and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in information systems. This summer, she is working at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati as an IT product manager intern on a project that deals with retail supply chain automation. The Conway native was awarded the fellowship in 2018.

“This fellowship changed my life for sure,” Pham said. “Besides the obvious financial support it has provided me, it has also given me confidence in school, peace of mind and connections to great people, including the Boyers themselves.”

Recipients of the fellowship must:

Pursue a business major at Walton College

Be enrolled at a high school in Arkansas

Display strong academic performance and curriculum

Demonstrate leadership and initiative

Demonstrate financial need

The minimum qualifications for fellowship consideration include:

32 ACT (composite score on one exam) or 1430 SAT

3.90 weighted high school GPA

“I recommend being yourself for the interview, and make sure you show your true personality and that you have the drive to exceed expectations in college,” Pham advises high school students applying for the award.

Tommy and Sylvia Boyer, both alumni of the U of A, established the Boyer Fellowship in 2000. Applications for the 2023 Boyer Fellowship will be available soon.