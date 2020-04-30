UA creates ventilator prototype for COVID-19 patients

AR-vents do not function at the full capacity of a hospital-grade ventilator, but rather functions as a breathing-assist.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is constructing a type of ventilator to treat COVID-19 patients across the Natural State.

A number of departments at the U of A are working with Washington Regional Medical Center to make what’s called an AR-vent.

It’s just a prototype right now, but when the school begins production it can be mass produced within two weeks.

AR-vents do not function at the full capacity of a hospital-grade ventilator, but rather functions as a breathing-assist.

AR-vents can be made and sold at a lower price than an average ventilator, but Raj Rao with the Biomedical Engineering department said this project isn’t about the money.

“The goal really is not about business really,” he said. “The goal is really to engage with our communities and how our university resources can be used, can be channeled to serve community needs.”

Right now, the school is figuring what the needs are in Arkansas and neighboring states before the project can move forward.