FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The dedication for the CORD (Create Opportunities, Reach Dreams) Cordia Harrington Center for Excellence at the University of Arkansas is set for Friday, April 8 at 4 p.m.
According to a press release, the event is free and open to the public. The CORD is located at 470 N. Campus Drive in Fayetteville. The following people are scheduled to speak:
- Cordia Harrington, CEO, Crown Bakeries and University of Arkansas Benefactor
- Charles Robinson, Interim Chancellor
- Mark Power, Vice Chancellor for Advancement
- Trevor Francis, Associate Vice Provost and Director of Student Success
- Seth Cobb, Senior, College of Education and Health Professions
- Astrid Rodriquez, sophomore, Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences
The CORD will be a hub for academic, financial and social support in the student community and include spaces such as:
- 360 Advising Studio
- Advising studios for the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education and Health Professions
- Writing Studio
- SI Classrooms
- Learning Commons, hosting tutoring, peer academic coaching and mentoring
- Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center and Teaching Academy Fellows
- Starbucks Coffee and The Drove Dining Area
The concept of the CORD has melded a sense of place with the mission of holistic student support both in and out of the classroom, a place where students can gather and where advisors and mentors, tutors and job placement specialists could help students achieve their goals for the future.
A 70,000-square-foot facility, the center will offer classrooms, study labs, conference rooms and a range of office and flexible spaces and is anticipated to receive LEED Silver certification.