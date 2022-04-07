FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The dedication for the CORD (Create Opportunities, Reach Dreams) Cordia Harrington Center for Excellence at the University of Arkansas is set for Friday, April 8 at 4 p.m.

According to a press release, the event is free and open to the public. The CORD is located at 470 N. Campus Drive in Fayetteville. The following people are scheduled to speak:

Cordia Harrington, CEO, Crown Bakeries and University of Arkansas Benefactor

Charles Robinson, Interim Chancellor

Mark Power, Vice Chancellor for Advancement

Trevor Francis, Associate Vice Provost and Director of Student Success

Seth Cobb, Senior, College of Education and Health Professions

Astrid Rodriquez, sophomore, Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences

The CORD will be a hub for academic, financial and social support in the student community and include spaces such as:

360 Advising Studio

Advising studios for the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education and Health Professions

Writing Studio

SI Classrooms

Learning Commons, hosting tutoring, peer academic coaching and mentoring

Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center and Teaching Academy Fellows

Starbucks Coffee and The Drove Dining Area

The concept of the CORD has melded a sense of place with the mission of holistic student support both in and out of the classroom, a place where students can gather and where advisors and mentors, tutors and job placement specialists could help students achieve their goals for the future.

A 70,000-square-foot facility, the center will offer classrooms, study labs, conference rooms and a range of office and flexible spaces and is anticipated to receive LEED Silver certification.