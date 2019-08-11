UA donation campaign exceeds initial goal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — University of Arkansas donations totaled $163.4 million in 2019, officially passing the “Campaign Arkansas” drive’s initial goal that was set in 2012. Since then, the UofA has raised more than $1.11 billion overall.

“We’re just fortunate to have so many alumni, donors, friends and others that feel so passionate about the University of Arkansas,” said Mark Rushing, a spokesperson for the UofA.

More than 52,000 people donated during the 2019 fiscal year. While the year’s haul was nearly half of 2018’s, the mark was still enough to push past the initial $1 billion goal. Rushing said the new goal is $1.25 billion by the end of 2020.

“Private gift support to the university goes back to support our students, faculty and academic programs, advancing our mission to serve Arkansas,” Rushing said. “Some examples of that would be scholarships…we have a scholarship program focused on reaching out to more Arkansans to make sure that they can afford to attend college, stay in college and graduate.”

Rushing said any additional money that exceeds the $1.25 billion goal will go toward scholarships, research and technology upkeep.