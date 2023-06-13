FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows inflation is at 4% compared to 2022.

It’s the smallest increase since March 2021. That number is down from a 4.9% annual rate in April.

University of Arkansas economics expert Mervin Jebaraj says the report is a nice start but more work needs to be done.

“About half of that inflation has been cut so far, but we still have a little bit more to go before we are at where the federal reserve thinks is the stable inflation rate between 2% and 2.5%,” Jebaraj said.

After the report was released, President Joe Biden issued a statement saying, “Today’s report is good news for hard working families. It shows continued progress tackling inflation at the same time that unemployment remains at historic lows.”