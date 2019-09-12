UA enrollment stabilizing after 20 years

Those at the university welcomed 27,559 students to campus for the fall 2019 semester.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — University of Arkansas enrollment is stabilizing after 20 years of record-breaking numbers, according to the university.

Those at the university welcomed 27,559 students to campus for the fall 2019 semester, according to university statistics.

Enrollment topped 27,500 for the third consecutive year, but the fell short of the fall 2018 record of 27,778, according to the university, according to the university.

“We were the fastest-growing land-grant university in the country from 2007-2017, according to Bloomberg, but we knew that could not continue forever and have been planning for an enrollment landscape that has fewer high school graduates nationally and in Arkansas,” said Suzanne McCray, vice provost for enrollment management and the dean of admissions.

McCray also said the enrollment size works well for the campus and for the needs of students and faculty.

Arkansans made up nearly 52 percent of the incoming freshman class with 4,601 students, according to the statistics.

Graduate School enrollment increased within one year by 146 students, according to the university.

The university’s one-year retention rate increased to a record percent of more than 84 percent. Four-year, five-year and six-year graduation rates also reached record highs, according to the university.

“We believe our focus on enhancing the academic support and services that we provide to our students is paying off,” said Jim Coleman, executive vice chancellor and provost. “The four-year graduation rate increased… this means we are really making progress on students graduating on time, and thus taking on less debt.”

These numbers are based on preliminary numbers required by the Department of Higher Education, and were taken Sept. 10, according to the university.





