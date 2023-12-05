FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas woman’s life has changed after being diagnosed with leukemia and finding support from a University of Arkansas fraternity.

Carla Harris celebrated Christmas early on Sunday with her family as her focus shifted from the holidays to her health.

“We had basically a 36-hour window of Carla being home, and her amazing doctors there knew how important that was for her,” Melanie Hill, Carla’s sister, said.

On Monday, she had to head to Little Rock to have testing done at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to get some testing done and receive another blood transfusion.

So far, she has had four blood transfusions and says she has less than half as much blood as healthy people.

Carla Harris with family celebrating Christmas early, picture by Melanie Hill

She says she feels much better when she has infusions.

She also has occasional platelet infusions.

“Normal platelet counts are 250,000 and above. I was admitted to the hospital on the first go around with 18,000,” Harris said.

Harris is at UMAS for 21 days depending on how testing goes.

She recalls feeling unwell and decided to go to her primary care doctor to get blood drawn on Nov. 1.

The next day, she was told to see a hematologist.

“So I thought, ‘Oh, okay, well, that’s different because I was fairly healthy for the most part before this,’” she said.

Harris found out she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia or AML on November 3.

“I got the call while I was at work so it was a shock to everyone,” Harris said.

Acute myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that forms in the blood and bone marrow with excess immature white blood cells.

She says her type of AML is aggressive and it’s not hereditary, just “bad luck.”

“That’s why I have to stay in the hospital because basically chemotherapy breaks down my immune system. And then, after seven days or, we’ll say 15 in my case, the first go-round, my body naturally starts building back up, so at that point, I’m very fatigued. And so, I just have to really rely on the village that I have,” Harris said.

Harris says to help her get through this, she has a village of friends and family helping her.

Whit Wilcox is one of them. She’s known him since he was born.

“I’m really glad I got the opportunity to be able to help. And I mean, who knows when you test, you could be saving a life. So it’s something that just means a lot to me,”

Whit said.

He started a “Be the Match Bone Marrow” drive at his school, the University of Arkansas, within his fraternity and others.

According to bethematch.org, doctors request donors be between the ages of 18 to 35 because cells from younger, healthy donors lead to more successful stem cell transplants for patients.

From Monday to Thursday, people can come in and get their cheek swabbed for 10 seconds.

Whit says the turnout has been great so far.

“We have, I mean, over 200 people right now and, you know, hopefully, who knows how many more to come and just kind of giving her that morale boost,” he said.

Harris encourages people to get swabbed and donate blood and platelets.

“You don’t realize they’re not just for trauma. That’s right there for people and patients who literally need blood to be able to stand up the next day,” Harris said.

Hill and Jennifer Wilcox also help Harris while she is going through treatment.

“We don’t want her to be alone at all through this. It’s very important for us to walk alongside her,” Hill said.

Hill became a match donor about 13 years ago, and, now, she has to wait and see if she can be a possible donor for her sister.

Jennifer has been friends with Harris since they were 10 and she is able to spend the night in the hospital with her.

She says the Be The Match Bone Marrow Drive is something Harris would do, and she’s proud of her son finding a way to help their family friend.

“Being able to be out here and serve the community while at the same time inspiring her has been something that we’ve really loved doing these last couple of days,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer says she hopes this drive at the university will increase donor matches for minority groups.

“We want them to be able to find a match on the registry and not go without because that’s the difference between life and death for someone who’s waiting for a stem cell transplant,” Jennifer said.

While Harris is getting help from loved ones, she is also helping other patients.

“I gave a beanie away to someone who didn’t have any support and she was just having a hard time,” she said.

Harris says she began to lose hair on the 15th day, but before that, she decided to allow a family friend to give her a buzz cut.

“It does get very tender or it was very, very tender with a buzz cut,” she said.

She says patients have to find something that doesn’t hurt their heads, especially when they’re lying at night.

“I highly recommend anything with silk because it also provides kind of a cooling agent and it helps tremendously to that skin,” she said.

Hill says the head pain lasted about seven days for Harris.

Harris is a mother of two children, family-oriented, and a workaholic.

And since she’s been gone, she says she misses her house and job.

Since she’s been in treatment, she’s learned to accept help from her children and has been listening to her body and doctors more.

“So that I can come out of this on top with a transplant and then go talk about it to everyone else,” said Harris.

When she’s finished, Harris hopes to donate to leukemia and lymphoma.

Sigma Chi house will host the drive in their home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Lambi Chi will do the same on Thursday to 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For other ways to help Harris, click here.