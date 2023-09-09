FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorback fans, family, and friends celebrated hours ahead of the first football home game Saturday.

Freshman at University of Arkansas are experiencing the school spirit for the first time.

It’s Peyton Shea’s first year at the University of Arkansas and she is excited to go to the game.

“It’s my first experience being here. So going to the game is going to be awesome. I think it’s going to be more exciting because going from high school to college, there’s way more people,” Shea said.

She says she is going with her friends but before she does that, she is spending time with her sorority.

“I’m going to my sorority because we’re having a pop-up lonely ghost, so we’re going to go shop at that and then take pictures with all my friends and then just celebrate honestly, like it’s the first game,” Shea said.

For many people in sororities, they are showing their school spirit by wearing cowgirl boots.

Freshman apparel merchandising and product development major Kendal Nobrega was wearing her cowgirl boots across campus.

“I think it’s just such a fun tradition to be able to dress up and feel your best for the game. And so repping the school colors is something that we’re all super proud of. So, whether it’s like boots or a nice pin. We just love to support the hogs,” Nobrega said.

Nobrega is going to the game to support one of the mascots, who is one of her sorority sisters.

She also says the football experience will be different from her high school in Kansas.

“I think I’m most excited just for the energy and the whole stadium. I’ve never been to an SEC football game, and so I think it’ll be somewhat different than my high school game just because there’s not as much spirit as I think there’s going to be today,” she said.

Freshman marketing major Oliva Gardener says she doesn’t know much about football, but she is going to tailgate and have some fun.

She also says this experience will be similar to her high school.

“I feel like Arkansas, like, it’s so pumped about the school spirit you hear about on social media and TikTok and the Instagram pages. And I think it’s basically the same for our school,” Gardener said.

The Razorbacks next home game is Sep. 16 against Brigham Young University.