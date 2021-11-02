UA Global Campus relocating to The Collaborative in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Global Campus is set to relocate in mid-November, according to a release from the university.

Tara Dryer, senior managing director for the Global Campus, said that the Rogers location closed in fall, 2020, and the new location at 702 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 20, in Bentonville is expected to open in mid-November. It will be within the 15,000 square foot space called The Collaborative, which has partly opened.

The new Global Campus location will include conference spaces, classrooms, computer labs, and a webinar recording area as part of The Learning Lab, Dryer said.

The Global Campus shifted its focus to workforce development during the pandemic, said Dryer, noting that the majority of students are learning online. Last fall, it was a recipient of a $13.58 million federal grant for the Reimagine Arkansas Workforce Project, a state-wide workforce development effort.

The project benefits Arkansans impacted by the pandemic and covers their tuition and fees for short-term training programs.

The university previously announced its Global Campus operations in Bentonville would be included in The Collaborative, located near the Momentary and 8th Street Market. The Collaborative was described as an education and research presence. It is part of the university’s planned Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I3R).