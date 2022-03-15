FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, University of Arkansas graduate Dr. Amber Straughn will visit the university campus April 4-7 as the 2022 Arkansas Alumni Association Johnson Fellow.

The Johnson Fellows program is named for Dr. Jeff Johnson, B.A.’70, and his wife, Marcia. The Johnsons endowed the program in 2009 with the specific purpose of bringing esteemed alumni back to the University of Arkansas campus to engage and inspire students.

“The University of Arkansas was an instrumental part of my becoming an astrophysicist – as well being the place where I met my husband,” said Straughn. “I have so many great memories of my time at UA and am grateful and honored to be coming back to visit campus as the Johnson Fellow this year.”

Straughn will share her extensive knowledge of space along with her experiences at NASA during her visit to Fayetteville. All are invited to attend a campus-wide lecture on Wednesday, April 6 in Giffels Auditorium, where Straughn will present her research to the campus community.

“Marcia and I are thrilled to welcome Amber Straughn to campus as this year’s Johnson Fellow,” said Jeff Johnson. “Her remarkable career journey from the University of Arkansas to NASA and ultimately the stars is a story that students from all areas of our campus will find fascinating.”

Straughn, a native of Bee Branch, is an astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and serves as the deputy project scientist for James Webb Space Telescope Science Communications. She is also the associate director of the Astrophysics Science Division.

Straughn obtained her Bachelor of Science in physics at the University of Arkansas in 2002 and completed her master’s and doctoral degrees in physics at Arizona State University in 2008. Her research focuses on interacting and star-forming galaxies in the context of galaxy assembly, where she uses imaging and infrared spectroscopic data mostly from the Hubble Space Telescope.

In addition to research, Straughn’s role with the Webb project science team involves working with communications and outreach activities. She is an experienced public speaker, with audiences ranging from small local classrooms to audiences of 2200+ at events such as Comic-Con and the World Science Festival.

Straughn also interacts frequently with the media, having done numerous live television interviews and media features for NASA, and has appeared on PBS NOVA, the Discovery Channel, the Science Channel, National Geographic, Spike TV, and on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. She’s done short interviews with CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera America, The Atlantic, and other local media outlets.

Straughn received the Arkansas Alumni Association Young Alumni Award in 2016.

For more information on Amber Straughn and the Johnson Fellows program, visit http://www.arkansasalumni.org/JohnsonFellows.