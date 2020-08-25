UA graduate students protest for grad assistant wages increase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Graduate students at the University of Arkansas stand in solidarity to support higher wages for graduate assistants.

Graduate student teach almost 20% of classes at the U of A and 47% of these students are food insecure.

UA Graduate Assistant Mackenzie McGee said that getting the word out is the first step to change.

“You know we are out here because we love what we are doing, we love our research, we love our studies and we are really dedicated to teaching and to making the college experience as beneficial as possible for our students and we are committed to doing that no matter what. We are just asking to be compensated for it,” said McGee.

Members of the protest requested a $20,000 stipend for all graduate assistants, all student fees waived, 80% health insurance coverage and coverage of dental insurance premiums by the university.