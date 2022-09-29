FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas professor Celina Suarez will give a lecture exploring how dinosaur research can provide clues to coping with climate change.

She notes that the legacy of dinosaurs is often colored by their mass extinction, but it’s important to note that they populated Earth for 164 million years.

“They’re probably one of the most successful organisms ever to live on Earth,” says Suarez, an associate professor in the Department of Geosciences at the University of Arkansas. “Dinosaurs and their avian descendants (birds) have occupied all different eco-spaces, from the air to the land, the sea. They swim, they walk, they run, they fly.”

Because dinosaurs inhabited our planet for so long, they experienced drastic environmental changes. Studying these changes can provide insight into our current shifting climate.

Suarez will discuss dinosaur research and its relevance in her public lecture, “The Science, Politics and Culture of Dinosaurs,” which will be offered via Zoom at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4.

Suarez’s lecture will preview her Spring 2023 Honors College Signature Seminar, The Science, Politics and Culture of Dinosaurs. Please fill out this online interest form to gain access to the lecture.