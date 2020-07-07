UA international students given exemptions for fall semester

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — International students planning to attend the University of Arkansas are given exemptions this fall.

The Student and Exchange Visitor program announced temporary exemptions for international students next semester.

This will allow international students at the U of A to take more than one class, or three credit hours, online.

Amy Unruh, Dir. of Communications at Graduate School of International Education, said this will give international students more options to study remotely than typically allowed.

“In theory, an international student, in our model, could take multiple online courses and one face to face course if that’s all they could arrange to stay on track and still comply with the guidance,” she said.

Currently, the university has nearly nearly 1,300 international students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers