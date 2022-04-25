FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas is now offering an online Master of Science in supply chain management through a partnership with the university’s Global Campus.

According to a press release, the online supply chain management program will begin this fall, and registration is now open. Out-of-state students qualify for the online tuition, making the master’s degree more affordable for non-traditional students who live outside of Arkansas.

The graduate degree is available in full or part-time formats to accommodate full-time students and working professionals.

“Businesses require sophisticated coordination of data analytical, forecasting, managerial, operations and sourcing decisions,” said Matt Waller, dean of Walton College and holder of the Sam M. Walton Leadership Chair in Business. “Through this new online master’s degree, graduates can provide these value-added skillsets needed by industry to create seamless supply chains in the face of adversity.”

The Walton College supply chain graduate programs were ranked in the top 10 among public universities by U.S. News & World Report in 2022. The college’s undergraduate supply chain program is currently ranked as the No. 1 supply chain program in North America by Gartner, a leading research and advisory firm.

The new program is one of more than 70 online degree, licensure and certificate programs offered completely or primarily online by U of A academic colleges and schools.

“Our fully online supply chain master’s program provides learners with the same top-notch curriculum taught here in Northwest Arkansas, while allowing for the flexibility working professionals in other markets need to balance their careers and professional development,” said Brian Fugate, chair of the Department of Supply Chain Management.