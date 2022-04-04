FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas School of Law and the Women’s Law Student Association will host a panel discussion featuring women of the Arkansas Supreme Court.

The event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on April 4 at Giffels Auditorium. According to a press release, the female Arkansas Supreme Court justices will share advice, talk about their experiences and describe what it is like to be a successful woman in law.

The first hour of the event will be moderated by a leader from WLSA, and the last 30 minutes will be reserved for questions from the audience. Click here to register for Women of Justice: A Panel Discussion with the Women of the Arkansas Supreme Court.

The panelists are scheduled to include:

Karen Baker : The Hon. Karen Baker is a judge for Position 6 of the Arkansas Supreme Court. She was first elected to the court in 2010. Baker received her undergraduate degree from Arkansas Tech University and her J.D. from UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

Courtney Hudson: The Hon. Courtney Hudson is a judge for Position 3 of the Arkansas Supreme Court. She was first elected to the court in May 2010. Hudson received her undergraduate degree from the U of A in 1994, graduating magna cum laude, and her J.D. with high honors from the U of A School of Law in 1997.

Rhonda Wood: The Hon. Rhonda K. Wood is a judge for Position 7 of the Arkansas Supreme Court. She was first elected to the court in May 2014. Wood received her undergraduate degree from Hendrix College, graduating magna cum laude, with distinction in politics, and her J.D. with highest honors from UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law in 1999.

Barbara Webb: The Hon. Barbara Webb is a judge for Position 4 of the Arkansas Supreme Court. She was elected to the court in 2020. Webb received her undergraduate degree from the U of A, where she was awarded the Henry M. Alexander Award for academic achievement as the top graduating senior in her degree. She received her J.D. from UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

This event is supported by the Student Activities Fee as a funded event by the Associated Student Government and is free to all currently enrolled University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, students who pay the student activities fee. For questions about the event or for accommodations due to disability, please contact Josie Bates, jab077@uark.edu, or call (501) 590-5069.