FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The McMillon Innovation Studio at the University of Arkansas will host its spring 2022 Demo Day at 4 p.m. on May 4.

According to a press release from the university, this is the first in-person Demo Day since prior to the pandemic. Demo Day is held each semester to “allow University of Arkansas student teams within the Studio to unveil their prototypes and innovations that tackle myriad problems in the community.”

The students harnessed human-centered design principles to solve issues identified through partnerships across campus and with local industry and non-profits.

Some highlights for spring 2022:

Developing tech for forklifts that prevents collisions at Tyson’s warehouses

Improving mental health awareness on campus

Creating a process to track the location of Walmart’s last mile delivery system

Improving access to Fayetteville Airport

Demo Day will begin at 4 p.m. at Adohi Hall on the University of Arkansas campus. Following Design Team pitches, the affair will move to the Studio (146 N. Harmon Ave.) for a reception and expo featuring the Studio’s Product Teams.

A part of U of A’s Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Studio serves as an innovation hub for students across campus. Its mission is “to develop future leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators by cultivating their creative mindset and connecting them to opportunities to make real-world impact.”

Students in the studio are given access to mentorship and resources, providing further support to cultivate their creative skills and empower them to deliver impact innovation through organizational, social and entrepreneurial change.