FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, Mike Malone has been named vice chancellor for economic development at the University of Arkansas.

He will begin on April 18.

We are very excited to welcome Mike to the University of Arkansas. Our ambition is to expand economic opportunity and prosperity in Arkansas through talent development, the deployment of innovative research and technologies, community engagement and place-making strategies – and to be the first choice for industry partnerships and collaborations. Mike has been a great partner and supporter of the U of A for many years, and he brings a wealth of experience and the drive and ability to make the Division of Economic Development a force for Arkansas’ greater good. Charles Robinson, University of Arkansas interim chancellor

Since 2016, Malone has served as vice president for corporate and community affairs for Runway Group, overseeing a wide range of community development projects and direct investments in Northwest Arkansas, including workforce development, talent attraction and business recruitment, outdoor recreation and philanthropy.

Prior to his work in Arkansas, Malone held senior staff leadership positions in the White House, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Senate, and the House of Representatives. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Heartland Forward and the Bentonville Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the board of trustees of Hendrix College.

A member of the chancellor’s executive team, the vice chancellor for economic development is responsible for significant progress toward campus goals of commercializing faculty and student research, catalyzing entrepreneurship and innovation on campus and in the region and establishing the University as the premier partner in providing timely and relevant education and skills to the Arkansas workforce. In addition, the office collaborates with departments and schools across campus to amplify the university’s service to and economic impact on Arkansas.

Malone also will share oversight of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R) with John English, vice chancellor for research and innovation, and Ranu Jung, executive director of the Institute. I³R is bringing change-makers and thought-leaders together, collaborating with commercial, philanthropic, non-profit and governmental organizations to deliver positive societal impact.