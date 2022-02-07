FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Online bachelor’s degree programs at the University of Arkansas ranked number 16 in the “Best Online Programs for Veterans” announced by U.S. News & World Report earlier this month, rising six places from 2021.

Two other groups of UA online programs ranked in the top 30 of the list that looks specifically at how programs serve veterans. Online graduate education programs ranked number 19, and graduate engineering programs ranked number 29 nationwide, according to a press release from the university.

Online education that is affordable, accessible and reputable greatly benefits veterans and active-duty service members, according to the magazine. The 2022 “Best Online Programs for Veterans” rankings measure these factors in consideration of financial benefits available specifically to people with military experience.

To ensure academic quality, all schools included in these rankings first have to be ranked among the top half of schools in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 “Best Online Programs” rankings. Online bachelor’s degree programs from four colleges at UA ranked at number 24 this year.

In its ranking for veterans, U.S. News also considered whether institutions were certified to accommodate federal benefits such as the GI Bill and had enrolled at least 25 undergraduates or 10 graduate students with military backgrounds in the past year, according to its ranking methodology.