FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas was awarded $3.1 million by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

The grant will allow the university to study mitochondrial disorders in children. The disorders have been found to lead to multiple organ failure. The mitochondria exist inside cells, playing a role in energy production.

The study will last five years.