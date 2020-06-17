UA researchers develop first diversity intelligence scale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two University of Arkansas professors developed the first diversity intelligence scale.

Employers can use the intelligence scale to ensure, and improve diversity, inclusion, and equity within their organizations.

This was created by Professor Claretha Hughes and Professor Xinya Liang.

Hughes said it is a Likert-type scale but includes open-ended questions that measure three areas: knowledge, training/education, and behavior.

“That’s what this scale is intended to do, to really let organizations see, where their employees are on their knowledge of the protective class laws.”

Any companies that want to use the diversity intelligence scale may contact the University of Arkansas.

Claretha Hughes chbanks@uark.edu

Xinya Liang xl014@uark.edu