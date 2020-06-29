UA researchers find ways to disinfect, reuse PPE

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Researchers at the University of Arkansas are finding ways to disinfect personal protective equipment so it can be reused.

A grant from the National Science Foundation will allow them to build a device that exposes objects to things like microwaves and plasma to figure out what disinfects the best.

Distinguished Professor Dr. Samir El-Ghazaly said this project has the potential to impact more than just the coronavirus.

“We do envision seeing this device as a common piece of equipment being used in hospitals, offices, clinics, and so on. And that’s our objective to develop a commercial version to widely use,” he said.

He estimates it will take his team around four to five months to develop the right recipe for disinfection.