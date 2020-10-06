UA researchers working to expand broadband internet access across state

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Researchers at the University of Arkansas are working to help rural Arkansas communities expand broadband internet access.

The researchers will analyze data on residents’ internet use and present this information to community leaders to help them make decisions about broadband services in their communities.

Making good decisions about broadband access is easier with information on how, when and where local residents use the internet. Getting this information can be time-consuming and expensive. Unfortunately, local communities don’t have the money or resources to do this on their own. Ron Warren, project director and associate professor of communication

AR Rural Connect will distribute a total of $4.7 million in grants to these communities to help them identify and contract with internet service providers.

The project will provide broadband internet access to all Arkansas communities by the end of 2022.