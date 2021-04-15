University of Arkansas Rome Center reopening study abroad program

FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Rome Center is reopening to study abroad students in May, more than one year after sending students home when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

According to a news release on the university’s website, enrollment is now open for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 Global Studies Program at the Rome Center.

The program is open to students from all majors and has no prerequisites, allowing students to complete a minor in Global Studies in one semester.

The application deadline for the fall program is May 15.

“This is a unique opportunity for students to earn University of Arkansas credits in a semester program, complete a minor in Global Studies, and access the city of Rome as a student and scholar — without the normal crowd of tourists,” said Brian Poepsel, assistant director of study abroad for the Rome Center.

