FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release, the University of Arkansas announced that law professor Tiffany Murphy will lecture on the process and procedure of overturning wrongful convictions, as well as creating strategies for post-conviction remedies.

“How do you know someone is innocent?” is a common question asked of Murphy, who serves as director of the Criminal Practice Clinic at the University of Arkansas. “I don’t know,” she says, “I don’t have some divine knowledge; I just know to work the process.”

Murphy will discuss this process—investigating a client’s potential innocence, building their case, and creating strategies for post-conviction remedies in her public lecture, “Wrongful Convictions,” which will be offered online via Zoom at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

Murphy plans to use case files and transcripts from wrongful conviction cases in her Honors College seminar. She claims that many of these cases start with an examination of the transcript, which is like “watching the trial in slow motion…When you are reading up on a case, you know something is wrong, but you don’t quite know what yet,” she said. “I hope to help us really look into why something is wrong.”

Murphy hopes to show, through the preview lecture and the corresponding class, that while this work can be deeply fulfilling, it’s also very frustrating.

“There are hard days; there are days you need to take a walk,” she said. “It’s important to remember this is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Murphy’s lecture will preview her Fall 2022 Honors College Signature Seminar, Wrongful Convictions. Please fill out this online interest form to gain access to the lecture.