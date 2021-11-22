UA student Coleman Warren named 2022 Rhodes Scholar

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Coleman Warren, president of Associated Student Government at the University of Arkansas and an honors double major in industrial engineering and political science, was named a 2022 Rhodes Scholar.

Warren is the university’s 11th Rhodes Scholar overall and first since 2000.

Elliot F. Gerson, American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust, announced the names of the 32 Americans chosen as Rhodes Scholars representing the United States on Saturday.

In a press release, Gerson called the Rhodes Scholarships, “the oldest and best-known award for international study, and arguably the most famous academic award available to American college graduates.” He went on to say that “a Rhodes Scholar should show great promise of leadership. In short, we seek outstanding young people of intellect, character, leadership and commitment to service.”

The award is for graduate study at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

When they called my name, I was stunned, and the reality of it is just now sinking in. This is really just part of the many amazing experiences I have had at the University of Arkansas. There are so many incredible people I want to thank. Eight wonderful people wrote letters for me, dedicated faculty members participated in practice interviews, and accomplished research mentors and stellar leadership advisors counseled me along the way. Now, I have the opportunity to build on that support and to learn at Oxford more about how to address persistent problems like poverty and food insecurity and then return home to put all I have learned into practice as we work to address the challenges that face our state and country. Coleman Warren, University of Arkansas student and Rhodes Scholarship winner

More than 2,300 students appliedy for the Rhodes Scholarship this year. For the 2022 competition, 235 finalists from 76 different colleges and universities interviewed for the Rhodes Scholarship on November 19-20.

Each year, finalists interview in 16 districts and 32 U.S. Rhodes Scholars are chosen.