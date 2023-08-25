FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas faces an outbreak of E. coli cases on August 25, and cases at the University of Arkansas have been reported.

Freshman finance major Jack Henry Frisby and freshman marketing major Dillion Riepe say they have friends who are exempt from the interfraternity recruitment, or rush, process because they are experiencing symptoms related to E. coli.

“We’re starting to rush right now. So that part sucks, not being able to see some of our buddies go up with us,” Riepe said.

Students received an email from the University of Arkansas regarding E. coli.

Senior nursing major Elisama Hernandez says she thought the email was about a different illness.

“It was kind of scary at first because I thought it was COVID again because we all just randomly got this email about E.coli,” she said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, around 100 people have developed symptoms of the illness.

While not all of those people are on the university’s campus, Deputy State Health Officer Naveen Patil says all of Northwest Arkansas needs to be careful.

Four people have been admitted to the hospital according to Patil.

“Having so many cases within a short period of time is concerning,” he said.

While it is unclear where the outbreak started, students like Laney Hansen, a junior science major, are avoiding the dining halls.

“Right now, I especially don’t want to eat on campus because if the E. coli outbreak affects food on campus, I don’t want anything to do with that,” Hansen said.

The Department of Health is continuing its investigation and Patil says the state is also making sure the illnesses are not related to other respiratory or gastrointestinal conditions.