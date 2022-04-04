INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Society of Professional Journalists recognized the best collegiate journalism in Region 12 with 2021 Mark of Excellence Awards winners.

According to a press release, SPJ’s Region 12 includes Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. First-place winners will compete at the national level among other regional winners from the 12 SPJ regions.

MOE Awards entries are judged by professionals with at least three years of journalism experience. Judges were directed to choose entries they felt were among the best in student journalism. If no entry rose to the level of excellence, no award was given.

University of Arkansas winners were:

Abbi Ross, “Slaughter in the Delta,” General News Reporting

Kari Adams, “Out of hiding, into the Bible Belt,” Feature Writing

Arkansas Traveler staff, Corbin Gwaltney Award for Best All-Around Student Newspaper

Hill Magazine staff, Best Student Magazine

Wendy Echeverria, “For a better life,” Radio News Reporting

Mary Hennigan, Abby Zimmardi and Rachell Sanchez-Smith, Covid reportage in Arkansas, Collaborative Journalism

Lilli Martin, Fashion reporting, Arts/Fashion Journalism

National winners will be notified in the late spring and will be recognized at the MediaFest22 convention in Washington, D.C., from October 27-30.