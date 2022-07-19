FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The supply chain management graduate program at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas has been ranked No. 2 in North America by research and consulting firm Gartner, which ranks the undergraduate and graduate logistic programs every two years.

According to a press release from the university, the rankings were announced on July 14. Gartner evaluates supply chain management academic programs based on industry value, program scope and program size.

“We have worked hard in our department to deliver the best programs, develop the best curricula and recruit the best faculty and students,” said Brian Fugate, chair of the Department of Supply Chain Management and holder of the Oren Harris Endowed Chair in Transportation. “We are surrounded by supply chain leaders in our corner of the world. The result is productive mentorships, internships, guest speakers and solid career paths for our students. The Gartner analysis substantiates all of our hard work and our valued industry partnerships.”

Walton College’s Master of Science in Supply Chain Management was originally launched in 2020. It incorporates “a flexible schedule for working professionals and prepares them for leadership roles in operations, sourcing, planning, logistics and new product introduction,” according to the university.

“Gartner’s rankings validate our dedication to program relevance and industry engagement,” said David Dobrzykowski, associate professor and director of the Master of Science in Supply Chain Management program. “We are thrilled for our students, industry partners, faculty and academic leaders for this important vote of confidence in our efforts to continuously innovate our programs. It is an honor to be in the company of such excellent supply chain universities.”

Gartner’s top 10 graduate programs in order are:

University of Tennessee University of Arkansas Pennsylvania State University University of Texas, Dallas Rutgers University University of South Carolina University of Michigan University of Minnesota Georgia Tech University of Southern California

In addition to a hybrid executive format program, Walton College partners with the U of A’s Global Campus to provide a fully online supply chain management graduate program to assist non-traditional students. Its undergraduate program in supply chain management is ranked the No. 1 program in North America by Gartner.