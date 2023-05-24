MENA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Board of Trustees for Arkansas’ largest public university system are looking at increasing rates for universities throughout the state.

The University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees is attending a two-day meeting at the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain in Mena, Arkansas, where they will be discussing a possible tuition and fee increase for in-state students.

The University of Arkansas Fayetteville could have an increase of almost 5% in fees from $1,990.27 to $2,082.07. The largest fee increases would affect the School of Education and Health Professionals, graduate school for international students, testing fees and increases in school housing and food.

Percent increase in tuition and fees for University of Arkansas schools across the state (University of Arkansas Board of Trustees).

“Like most sectors of the economy, higher education is dealing with higher inflation, while state funding has remained relatively flat during recent years. The Higher Education Price Index (HEPI) rose 5.2% for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and our campuses are continuing to see rising costs while attempting to balance operational needs and providing affordable education to our students. When you also factor in attendance concerns with the coming enrollment cliff, inflation’s impact on all employees, and growing needs such as deferred maintenance, we feel our campuses have done a good job of striving to keep proposed increases in tuition and fees at modest levels.” UA System Director of Communications Nate Hinkel said.

The trustees will meet on May 24 and 25.