FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, the groundbreaking ceremony for the physical hub of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, I³R, will be today at 1:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
What: Groundbreaking for the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R)
When: Friday, April 1 at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Corner of West Dickson and West Whiteside Street in Fayetteville, Ark.
Speakers:
- Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson
- U.S. Senator John Boozman
- Ranu Jung, executive director of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R)
- David Snow, interim vice chancellor for economic development