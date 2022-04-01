FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, the groundbreaking ceremony for the physical hub of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, I³R, will be today at 1:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

What: Groundbreaking for the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R)

When: Friday, April 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Corner of West Dickson and West Whiteside Street in Fayetteville, Ark.

Speakers: