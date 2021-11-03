UA to host groundbreaking ceremony for Architecture and Design school addition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Friday, November 5, the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas will break ground on its newest addition, the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation.

Located in the Windgate Art and Design District, the structure will be a center for innovation in wood design and product development to expand the use of Arkansas-sourced timber and wood in architectural design, construction techniques and product design, according to a university press release.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the Windgate Art and Design District, on the southwest corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the S. Government Ave./S. Lt. Col. Leroy Pond Ave. intersection.

The university states that Donald R. Bobbitt, University of Arkansas System president, Charles Robinson, University of Arkansas interim chancellor, and Peter MacKeith, Fay Jones School dean are expected to speak.

There will also be a video photo walkthrough of the project.