UA to resume on-campus operations June 15

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas will resume on-campus operations Monday, June 15.

Cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting high traffic areas will be the top priority.

U of A Communications Manager John Thomas said the housing department is working to get residence halls ready.

One of the big changes students will see is a limited amount of help during move.

Thomas said that will help limit person to person contact.

There will also be private rooms for anyone who may need to go through a 14-day quarantine period.

“We’re trying to keep our students at ease and to let them understand that when they come to college, and when they come to our campus this semester, it’s going to look a little bit different but if they stay flexible as much as we are, they will be able to have as much of a college experience as they can within certain guidelines that have been given to us,” Thomas said.

Now Phase One of the university’s reopening plan begins Monday.

That will involve the limited return of staff to prepare for the return of students to campus in August.