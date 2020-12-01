UA, UAFS students able to finish semester virtually

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The University of Arkansas is letting students finish the semester virtually to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

John Thomas with the U of A in Fayetteville said students have the choice to go completely virtual with classes until winter break.

Dave Stevens, University of Arkansas – Fort Smith dean of students, said most students are already returning to class online after Thanksgiving.

“That kind of exposure could, of course, we don’t want this, but could lead to contracting the virus, and we did not want for that to find its way back to campus,” Stevens said.

“And those that are participating in face to face classes or instruction still maintain flexibility to change their status to switch remotely at any time they choose to,” Thomas said.

Stevens and Thomas said students will still be required to distance themselves and wear masks.

