FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In its latest ranking of graduate programs, U.S. News & World Report lists the Master of Business Administration program at the Sam M. Walton College of Business as the 36th Best Business School among public business colleges in the nation and 64th in its combined public and private list.

This positions the Walton MBA in the top 13% of all U.S. MBA programs. U.S. News & World Report also ranked the Walton MBA supply chain track 10th best among public MBA programs and 13th overall. These accolades add to the growing list of rankings for the Walton MBA, which also includes an 11th best return on investment out of 600 MBA programs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“This top national ranking reflects the value of our high quality MBA program,” said Matt Waller, dean of the Walton College. “It also indicates the respect our faculty and graduates command from peer business schools and corporations from around the country.”

To evaluate the full-time MBA rankings, U.S. News surveyed 493 domestic business programs accredited by AACSB International. The publication reviewed assessments from peer business schools deans, directors of MBA programs and corporate recruiters. It also examined graduates’ employment placement and earnings as well as student selectivity for admissions.