UAFS celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrated at the University of Fort Smith.

“Human Rights in a Time of Crisis: A Virtual Conversation” is an online panel discussion organized by the university’s Democracy Project.

It was inspired by Dr. King’s quote, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at the time of challenge and controversy.”

Founding member of Pace, Rev. Sona B. Key, and Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker was among the panelists.

Senior pastor Paul Davis of St. James Missionary Baptist Church moderated the event.

“Focusing on the times of calm in our training and increasing our knowledge and awareness of issues in society and issues in ourselves,” Baker said. “That’s what is so important so when those times of challenge arise, we can arise appropriately to them.”

“I live at the intersection of faith and action. As leaders, as activists, we’ve got to learn how to do the work at the intersection,” Rev. Key said.